PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfield of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Davis Chatfield of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Davis Chatfield will make his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years when he tees off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25, 2026. Defending champion Adam Schenk won last year's edition at 12-under.

Latest odds for Chatfield at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This will be Chatfield's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Davis Chatfield's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5367-72-67-67-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2569-68-69-65-933.25
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-70+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-68-64-68-1550
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-72-72-65-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-64-68-66-1460
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3369-66-70-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--

Davis Chatfield's recent performances

  • Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
  • Chatfield has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Chatfield has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.376-0.480
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1860.560
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0150.098
Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.021-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1960.065

Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chatfield ranks 143rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.376 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds a 0.186 mark, ranking 64th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Chatfield ranks 74th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.015 average.
  • On the greens, Chatfield carries a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 91st on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, which ranks 73rd.
  • Chatfield ranks 36th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.98% of holes played, while he breaks par 21.39% of the time, ranking 118th.
  • He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.196 ranks 121st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Power Rankings: Who's best fit for success at Butterfield Bermuda?
Power Rankings
Image for article.
4H AGO
Nick Watney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Scheffler, Matsuyama seek third win at Hero World Challenge as field comes together
Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW