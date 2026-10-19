Davis Chatfield betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Chatfield ranks 143rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.376 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds a 0.186 mark, ranking 64th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Chatfield ranks 74th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.015 average.

On the greens, Chatfield carries a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 91st on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, which ranks 73rd.

Chatfield ranks 36th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.98% of holes played, while he breaks par 21.39% of the time, ranking 118th.