Davis Chatfield betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Davis Chatfield of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Davis Chatfield will make his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years when he tees off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25, 2026. Defending champion Adam Schenk won last year's edition at 12-under.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Chatfield's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Davis Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|69-68-69-65
|-9
|33.25
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-68-64-68
|-15
|50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-72-72-65
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-64-68-66
|-14
|60
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Davis Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.376
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.186
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.015
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.021
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.196
|0.065
Davis Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield ranks 143rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.376 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 284.9 yards ranks 159th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Chatfield holds a 0.186 mark, ranking 64th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Chatfield ranks 74th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.015 average.
- On the greens, Chatfield carries a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 91st on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, which ranks 73rd.
- Chatfield ranks 36th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys on 13.98% of holes played, while he breaks par 21.39% of the time, ranking 118th.
- He has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 130th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total of -0.196 ranks 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.