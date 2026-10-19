David Lingmerth betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Lingmerth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.224 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 283.5 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Lingmerth recorded a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -3.046 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stood at 58.33%.

Around the greens, Lingmerth posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -1.250 in 2026.

On the greens, Lingmerth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.516 in 2026, averaging 27.50 Putts Per Round.