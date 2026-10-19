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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

David Lingmerth betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lingmerth of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club on July 24, 2026 in Glenview, Illinois. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

David Lingmerth of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club on July 24, 2026 in Glenview, Illinois. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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David Lingmerth posted a 13-under total and finished tied for 11th in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event.

Latest odds for Lingmerth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Lingmerth's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1168-68-68-67-13
2022T5775-67-69-72-1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Lingmerth's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Lingmerth's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 13-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Lingmerth's recent performances

  • Lingmerth has an average of -0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lingmerth has averaged -1.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lingmerth's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.224-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.046-1.673
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.250-0.355
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5160.685
Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.005-1.634

Lingmerth's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lingmerth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.224 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 283.5 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Lingmerth recorded a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -3.046 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stood at 58.33%.
  • Around the greens, Lingmerth posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -1.250 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Lingmerth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.516 in 2026, averaging 27.50 Putts Per Round.
  • Lingmerth broke par 25.00% of the time in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate was 25.00%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lingmerth as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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