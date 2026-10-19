C.T. Pan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.595 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 322.5 yards reflects solid length off the tee.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.019 in 2026, and he has hit Greens in Regulation at an 80.56% clip.

Pan has been strong around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.830 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Pan has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.548 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50.