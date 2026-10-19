C.T. Pan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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C.T. Pan heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, looking to improve on a tied-for-44th finish the last time he competed in this event. Adam Schenk is the defending champion after finishing at 12-under in 2025.
C.T. Pan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T44
|66-67-69-74
|-8
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Pan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
C.T. Pan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-75-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|71-72-77-77
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|35.833
C.T. Pan's recent performances
- Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
- He has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Pan has averaged -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
C.T. Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.595
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.019
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.830
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.548
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.104
|-0.826
C.T. Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.595 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 322.5 yards reflects solid length off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.019 in 2026, and he has hit Greens in Regulation at an 80.56% clip.
- Pan has been strong around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.830 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Pan has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.548 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50.
- Pan has broken par 22.22% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.