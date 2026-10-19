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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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C.T. Pan heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, looking to improve on a tied-for-44th finish the last time he competed in this event. Adam Schenk is the defending champion after finishing at 12-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Pan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

C.T. Pan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T4466-67-69-74-8

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Pan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

C.T. Pan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-75-70+35.000
March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6971-72-77-77+96.375
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6869-69-74-70-23.125
Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5772-66-73-69-45.100
Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2170-64-69-67-1035.833

C.T. Pan's recent performances

  • Pan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 10-under.
  • He has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Pan has averaged -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.826 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

C.T. Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.595-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.019-0.607
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8300.449
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.548-0.656
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.104-0.826

C.T. Pan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.595 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 322.5 yards reflects solid length off the tee.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.019 in 2026, and he has hit Greens in Regulation at an 80.56% clip.
  • Pan has been strong around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.830 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Pan has struggled, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.548 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 32.50.
  • Pan has broken par 22.22% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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