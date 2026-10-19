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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Hoffman finished T29 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Hoffman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Hoffman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2967-66-71-70-10
2021MC73-84+15

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • His best finish at this event also came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Hoffman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.6
May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.0
March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5474-65-79-73+311.0
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2565-69-71-68-1131.0
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--

Hoffman's recent performances

  • Hoffman has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 11-under.
  • Hoffman has averaged 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hoffman has averaged -2.395 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0370.032
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.554-0.913
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.622-0.660
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.555-0.854
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.768-2.395

Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards reflects a player who still generates solid distance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoffman carries a -0.554 mark in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 62.37%.
  • Around the green, Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.622 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.33% reflects some inconsistency in limiting errors.
  • On the greens, Hoffman has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.555 in 2026, averaging 29.29 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.53% of the time.
  • Hoffman has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 207th in that category.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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