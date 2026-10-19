Charley Hoffman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards reflects a player who still generates solid distance off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoffman carries a -0.554 mark in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 62.37%.

Around the green, Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.622 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.33% reflects some inconsistency in limiting errors.

On the greens, Hoffman has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.555 in 2026, averaging 29.29 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.53% of the time.