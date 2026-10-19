Charley Hoffman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
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Hoffman finished T29 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 edition of the event.
Hoffman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T29
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|2021
|MC
|73-84
|+15
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 10-under.
- His best finish at this event also came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.6
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.0
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.0
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31.0
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 11-under.
- Hoffman has averaged 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.854 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -2.395 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.037
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.554
|-0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.622
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.555
|-0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.768
|-2.395
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards reflects a player who still generates solid distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoffman carries a -0.554 mark in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 62.37%.
- Around the green, Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.622 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.33% reflects some inconsistency in limiting errors.
- On the greens, Hoffman has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.555 in 2026, averaging 29.29 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.53% of the time.
- Hoffman has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 207th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.