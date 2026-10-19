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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Chandler Blanchet missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Blanchet's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC66-75-1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Blanchet's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be Blanchet's first time competing in the tournament since his 2023 appearance.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5969-63-69-73-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-70-68-69-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2072-65-66-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.400
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110.000

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th at 10-under.
  • Blanchet has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0840.282
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0670.209
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.552-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.410-0.163
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.8120.041

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet ranks 80th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.084 average, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 128th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet holds a 0.067 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Blanchet's short game has been a challenge in 2026, ranking 161st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.552.
  • On the greens, Blanchet carries a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 150th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
  • Blanchet has accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 110th on TOUR. He ranks 113th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 16.13% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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