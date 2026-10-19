Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Blanchet ranks 80th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.084 average, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 128th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet holds a 0.067 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

Blanchet's short game has been a challenge in 2026, ranking 161st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.552.

On the greens, Blanchet carries a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 150th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.47% of the time.