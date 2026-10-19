Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Chandler Blanchet missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event.
Blanchet's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|66-75
|-1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Blanchet's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be Blanchet's first time competing in the tournament since his 2023 appearance.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|69-63-69-73
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|65-70-77-69
|+1
|3.400
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|10.000
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th at 10-under.
- Blanchet has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.084
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.067
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.552
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.410
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.812
|0.041
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet ranks 80th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.084 average, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blanchet holds a 0.067 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Blanchet's short game has been a challenge in 2026, ranking 161st in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at -0.552.
- On the greens, Blanchet carries a -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 150th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Blanchet has accumulated 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 110th on TOUR. He ranks 113th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 16.13% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.