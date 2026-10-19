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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the final round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Chan Kim of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the final round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Chan Kim finished tied for 22nd at 3-under in last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result in 2026.

Latest odds for Kim at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Kim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2276-65-65-75-3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kim averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0120.135
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0970.315
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1180.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.144-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0590.388

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim carries a 0.097 mark in 2026, and he has a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.38%.
  • Kim's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average sits at 0.118 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Kim holds a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
  • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.059 in 2026. He also breaks par 23.23% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.47%.
  • Kim has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 179th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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