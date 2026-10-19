Chan Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Chan Kim of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the final round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)
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Chan Kim finished tied for 22nd at 3-under in last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result in 2026.
Kim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent performances
- Kim averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kim averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.012
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.097
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.118
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.144
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.059
|0.388
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim carries a 0.097 mark in 2026, and he has a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.38%.
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average sits at 0.118 in 2026.
- On the greens, Kim holds a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.059 in 2026. He also breaks par 23.23% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.47%.
- Kim has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.