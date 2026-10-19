Chan Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim carries a 0.097 mark in 2026, and he has a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.38%.

Kim's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average sits at 0.118 in 2026.

On the greens, Kim holds a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.059 in 2026. He also breaks par 23.23% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.47%.