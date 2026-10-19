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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Chad Ramey has made four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with his best result being a T17 finish in 2022. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on a missed cut at last year's tournament.

Latest odds for Ramey at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Ramey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-76+9
2024T2970-67-65-74-8
2023MC71-67-4
2022T1765-71-68-71-9

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 9-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4066-65-70-69-14--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3367-68-65-70-14--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-66-72-69-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC74-71+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-70E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th at 9-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.149-0.486
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.316-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0590.389
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3620.119
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0440.013

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey ranks 119th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Ramey's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.316 ranks 136th on TOUR in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.07% ranks 106th.
  • Ramey's short game shows some strength around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.059, which ranks 66th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Ramey has been one of the stronger putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking 24th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.362 and 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
  • Ramey ranks 35th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 13.96% and 85th in Par Breakers at 22.15%. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.044 ranks 109th, and he has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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