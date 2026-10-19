Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
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Chad Ramey has made four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with his best result being a T17 finish in 2022. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on a missed cut at last year's tournament.
Ramey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|2024
|T29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|2022
|T17
|65-71-68-71
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 9-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T40
|66-65-70-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|67-68-65-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-66-72-69
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|70-71-69-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th at 9-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Ramey has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.013 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.149
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.316
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.059
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.362
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.044
|0.013
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey ranks 119th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of ball-striking, Ramey's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.316 ranks 136th on TOUR in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.07% ranks 106th.
- Ramey's short game shows some strength around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.059, which ranks 66th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Ramey has been one of the stronger putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking 24th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.362 and 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
- Ramey ranks 35th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance at 13.96% and 85th in Par Breakers at 22.15%. His Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.044 ranks 109th, and he has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.