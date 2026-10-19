Chad Ramey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Ramey ranks 119th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.149 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.

In terms of ball-striking, Ramey's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.316 ranks 136th on TOUR in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.07% ranks 106th.

Ramey's short game shows some strength around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.059, which ranks 66th on TOUR.

On the greens, Ramey has been one of the stronger putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking 24th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.362 and 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.