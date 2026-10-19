Camiko Smith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Camiko Smith of Bermuda plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
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Camiko Smith has struggled at Port Royal Golf Course in previous appearances, missing the cut in each of his last three visits to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 event looking to improve on that record.
Smith's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2022
|MC
|80-70
|+8
|2021
|MC
|71-81
|+10
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Smith has not recorded a made cut at this event in any of his appearances in the last five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.