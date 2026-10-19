Cameron Champ betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Cameron Champ of the United States looks on before playing his shot on the 11th tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 10, 2026 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Cameron Champ heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at this event. He'll look to turn things around at the par-71 layout in Southampton, Bermuda.
Cameron Champ's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Cameron Champ's recent performances
- Champ has averaged 0.600 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.814 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cameron Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.522
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.958
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.330
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.297
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.063
|-0.814
Cameron Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ is averaging 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 318.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.958 in 2026 has been an area of difficulty, and he is hitting 69.88% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, Champ is averaging -0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in 2026.
- On the greens, Champ is posting a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00. He is breaking par 19.30% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.33%.
- Champ has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 204th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.