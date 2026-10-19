Brice Garnett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Garnett ranks 130th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of -0.226. His Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.189 mark in 2026, ranking 126th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Garnett ranks 101st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.050 in 2026.

On the greens, Garnett posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.016, ranking 90th on TOUR in 2026. He averages 29.34 Putts Per Round, ranking 125th.

Garnett ranks 145th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 20.34% in 2026. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.54% ranks 95th.