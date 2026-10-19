PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Brice Garnett returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Garnett will look to improve on a 2023 appearance that ended with a missed cut.

Latest odds for Garnett at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Garnett's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC71-70-1
2021T2168-70-74-65-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at 7-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-65-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-66-68-73-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.75
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.50

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Garnett has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.226-0.155
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.189-0.537
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0500.182
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0160.028
Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.481-0.481

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett ranks 130th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of -0.226. His Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.189 mark in 2026, ranking 126th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Garnett ranks 101st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.050 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Garnett posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.016, ranking 90th on TOUR in 2026. He averages 29.34 Putts Per Round, ranking 125th.
  • Garnett ranks 145th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 20.34% in 2026. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.54% ranks 95th.
  • Garnett has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 135th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
8H AGO
Lee Hodges betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Joel Dahmen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
David Ford betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW