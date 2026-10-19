Brice Garnett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Brice Garnett of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 14, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Brice Garnett returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Garnett will look to improve on a 2023 appearance that ended with a missed cut.
Garnett's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2021
|T21
|68-70-74-65
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at 7-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-65-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-66-68-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.75
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.50
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.226
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.189
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.050
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.016
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.481
|-0.481
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett ranks 130th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of -0.226. His Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.189 mark in 2026, ranking 126th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Garnett ranks 101st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.050 in 2026.
- On the greens, Garnett posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.016, ranking 90th on TOUR in 2026. He averages 29.34 Putts Per Round, ranking 125th.
- Garnett ranks 145th on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 20.34% in 2026. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.54% ranks 95th.
- Garnett has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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