Brendon Todd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Todd holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.660 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 284.7 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.017 in 2026 reflects continued struggles with iron play, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 53.33%.

Around the greens, Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.271 in 2026, representing one of the stronger aspects of his game this season.

On the greens, Todd has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.241 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.