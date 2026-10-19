Brendon Todd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Brendon Todd of the United States watches a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Brendon Todd makes his return to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having posted a T57 finish at this event in 2024. He'll look to improve on that result and find better form after a difficult stretch of recent tournaments.
Todd's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|73-67-72-69
|-3
|2021
|MC
|71-75
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Todd's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at 3-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.75
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 78th with a score of 10-over.
- He has averaged -0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.547 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.660
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.017
|-2.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.271
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.241
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.164
|-2.547
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.660 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 284.7 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.017 in 2026 reflects continued struggles with iron play, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 53.33%.
- Around the greens, Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.271 in 2026, representing one of the stronger aspects of his game this season.
- On the greens, Todd has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.241 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.
- Todd has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 217th. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -2.164, and he has broken par 16.94% of the time while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.00%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.