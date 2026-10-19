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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd of the United States watches a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Brendon Todd of the United States watches a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Brendon Todd makes his return to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having posted a T57 finish at this event in 2024. He'll look to improve on that result and find better form after a difficult stretch of recent tournaments.

Latest odds for Todd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Todd's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5773-67-72-69-3
2021MC71-75+4

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Todd's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Todd's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at 3-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Todd's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC79-74+11--
Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+103.75
Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--
Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

Todd's recent performances

  • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 78th with a score of 10-over.
  • He has averaged -0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Todd has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.547 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.660-0.376
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.017-2.064
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2710.083
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.241-0.191
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.164-2.547

Todd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Todd holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.660 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 284.7 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.017 in 2026 reflects continued struggles with iron play, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 53.33%.
  • Around the greens, Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.271 in 2026, representing one of the stronger aspects of his game this season.
  • On the greens, Todd has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.241 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.
  • Todd has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 217th. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -2.164, and he has broken par 16.94% of the time while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.00%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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