Bill Haas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Bill Haas reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Bill Haas heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having missed the cut in each of his three previous appearances at this event. He'll look to reverse that trend as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.
Haas's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Haas's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Haas's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he again missed the cut but posted a score of 3-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Haas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|69-71-70-70
|-8
|4
Haas's recent performances
- Haas has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Haas has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.020
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.107
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.398
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.240
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.245
|-0.327
Haas's advanced stats and rankings
- Haas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.020 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 300.8 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Haas carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.107 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.61% in 2026.
- Haas has been effective around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.398 this season.
- On the greens, Haas holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.240 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00. He has broken par 22.22% of the time and carries an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Haas has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 212th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.