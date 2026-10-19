PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Bill Haas betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bill Haas reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bill Haas reacts to a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Bill Haas heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having missed the cut in each of his three previous appearances at this event. He'll look to reverse that trend as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.

Latest odds for Haas at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Haas's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-70+1
2023MC68-71-3
2021MC74-71+3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Haas's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Haas's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he again missed the cut but posted a score of 3-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Haas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4869-71-70-70-84

Haas's recent performances

  • Haas has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Haas has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Haas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.020-0.244
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.107-0.347
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3980.262
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.2400.001
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.245-0.327

Haas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Haas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.020 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 300.8 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Haas carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.107 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.61% in 2026.
  • Haas has been effective around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.398 this season.
  • On the greens, Haas holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.240 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00. He has broken par 22.22% of the time and carries an 11.11% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Haas has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 212th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
8H AGO
Kihei Akina betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Nick Dunlap betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Jeremy Paul betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW