Ben Silverman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Ben Silverman of Canada hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
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Ben Silverman heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, looking to improve on a missed cut at this event a year ago. Defending champion Adam Schenk won the 2025 edition at 12-under.
Silverman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.080 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.087
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.016
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.015
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.283
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.196
|-0.080
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards.
- In terms of approach play, Silverman holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.016 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.94%.
- Silverman has shown strength on the greens in 2026, recording a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.283 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.28.
- He breaks par 21.53% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.92% in 2026.
- Silverman has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 139th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at 0.196 this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.