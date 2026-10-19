Ben Silverman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards.

In terms of approach play, Silverman holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.016 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.94%.

Silverman has shown strength on the greens in 2026, recording a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.283 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.28.

He breaks par 21.53% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.92% in 2026.