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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ben Martin of the United States hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Ben Martin heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he has a mixed record that includes a top-50 finish in 2023. The tournament is scheduled for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda.

Latest odds for Martin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Martin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-70+2
2023T4964-69-69-75-7
2022T5171-70-72-69-2
2021MC73-72+3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Martin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 49th at 7-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Martin's recent performances

  • Martin has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0470.103
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1850.576
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.121-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.810-0.560
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.7930.050

Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.185 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 68.85%.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee sits at -0.047 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.
  • On the greens, Martin has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.810 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79.
  • Martin has broken par 19.25% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.09%.
  • He has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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