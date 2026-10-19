Ben Martin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.185 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 68.85%.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee sits at -0.047 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.

On the greens, Martin has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.810 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79.

Martin has broken par 19.25% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.09%.