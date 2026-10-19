Ben Martin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Ben Martin of the United States hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Ben Martin heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he has a mixed record that includes a top-50 finish in 2023. The tournament is scheduled for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda.
Martin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2023
|T49
|64-69-69-75
|-7
|2022
|T51
|71-70-72-69
|-2
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Martin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 49th at 7-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.047
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.185
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.121
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.810
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.793
|0.050
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.185 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 68.85%.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee sits at -0.047 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.
- On the greens, Martin has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.810 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79.
- Martin has broken par 19.25% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.09%.
- He has accumulated 107 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.