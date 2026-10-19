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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Ben James betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben James of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ben James of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

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Ben James makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years, teeing off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. James arrives in strong form, having recorded four top-five finishes across his last ten starts.

Latest odds for James at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This will be James's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Ben James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT565-66-64-67-22--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville267-67-65-61-24--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship362-67-72-61-18190.00
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-65-73-716.50
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.50
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.25
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.50
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543.00
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-63-78-69-35.86

Ben James's recent performances

  • James has recorded four top-five finishes across his last ten starts, along with five top-20 finishes overall.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second at 24-under.
  • James has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 2.256 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4290.668
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5170.789
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1760.197
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3820.603
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.5042.256

Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, James carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.517 this season, supported by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 74.27%.
  • Around the green, James has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.176 in 2026.
  • On the greens, James holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.382 this season, averaging 28.97 Putts Per Round.
  • James has broken par 25.88% of the time in 2026, while recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.40%. He has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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