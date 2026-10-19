Ben James betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Ben James of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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Ben James makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years, teeing off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. James arrives in strong form, having recorded four top-five finishes across his last ten starts.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be James's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T5
|65-66-64-67
|-22
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|2
|67-67-65-61
|-24
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|62-67-72-61
|-18
|190.00
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-65-73
|-7
|16.50
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|67-66-67-70
|-18
|72.50
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|65-69-67-68
|-11
|29.25
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-64-71-73
|-4
|7.50
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43.00
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.86
Ben James's recent performances
- James has recorded four top-five finishes across his last ten starts, along with five top-20 finishes overall.
- His best finish over that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished second at 24-under.
- James has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 2.256 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.429
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.517
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.176
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.382
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.504
|2.256
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, James carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.517 this season, supported by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 74.27%.
- Around the green, James has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.176 in 2026.
- On the greens, James holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.382 this season, averaging 28.97 Putts Per Round.
- James has broken par 25.88% of the time in 2026, while recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.40%. He has accumulated 365 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.