Austin Lemieux betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Austin Lemieux heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, marking his first appearance at this event in at least five years. Adam Schenk is the defending champion, having won last year's tournament at 12-under.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Lemieux's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lemieux as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.