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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Austin Eckroat has made two prior appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with his best result being a T22 finish in 2022. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that mark.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Eckroat's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC68-72-2
2022T2268-71-69-69-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 7-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2469-66-68-66-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-68-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-67-71-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT5769-67-71-72-55.400
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.700
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.071

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1980.085
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3520.123
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1590.061
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1210.181
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1170.450

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat ranks 128th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 114th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.352 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 77th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.159 ranks 133rd on TOUR in 2026.
  • On the greens, Eckroat carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.121 in 2026, which places him 63rd on TOUR. He also ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
  • Eckroat ranks 26th on TOUR by breaking par 23.40% of the time, and he ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.24% in 2026.
  • He has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 120th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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