Austin Eckroat betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Eckroat ranks 128th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 114th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.352 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 77th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.159 ranks 133rd on TOUR in 2026.

On the greens, Eckroat carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.121 in 2026, which places him 63rd on TOUR. He also ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.

Eckroat ranks 26th on TOUR by breaking par 23.40% of the time, and he ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.24% in 2026.