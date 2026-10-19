Austin Eckroat betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Austin Eckroat has made two prior appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with his best result being a T22 finish in 2022. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that mark.
Eckroat's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|2022
|T22
|68-71-69-69
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 7-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-66-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|73
|67-67-80-71
|+5
|2.700
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|68-69-70-76
|+3
|3.400
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|65-71-65-71
|-12
|13.071
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.198
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.352
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.159
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.121
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.117
|0.450
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat ranks 128th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.352 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 77th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.159 ranks 133rd on TOUR in 2026.
- On the greens, Eckroat carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.121 in 2026, which places him 63rd on TOUR. He also ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
- Eckroat ranks 26th on TOUR by breaking par 23.40% of the time, and he ranks 45th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.24% in 2026.
- He has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.