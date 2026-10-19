Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Potgieter ranks first on TOUR in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 330.7 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 ranks 18th.

In terms of ball-striking, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.339 ranks 140th, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.49% ranks 137th on TOUR.

Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.471 ranks 157th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.81% ranks 159th on TOUR.

On the greens, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.166 ranks 113th, and he averages 29.36 Putts Per Round, which ranks 128th on TOUR.