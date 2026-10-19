Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
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Potgieter makes his first appearance at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, as the Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off Oct. 22-25. He enters the tournament looking to build on a 2026 season that has shown flashes of elite ball-striking off the tee.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Potgieter's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Aldrich Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter averaged -2.669 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Aldrich Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.476
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.339
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.471
|-0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.166
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.500
|-2.669
Aldrich Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter ranks first on TOUR in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 330.7 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 ranks 18th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.339 ranks 140th, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.49% ranks 137th on TOUR.
- Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.471 ranks 157th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.81% ranks 159th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.166 ranks 113th, and he averages 29.36 Putts Per Round, which ranks 128th on TOUR.
- Potgieter has broken par 21.82% of the time in 2026, ranking 100th on TOUR, and he has accumulated 591 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.