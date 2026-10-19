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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 10, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

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Potgieter makes his first appearance at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, as the Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off Oct. 22-25. He enters the tournament looking to build on a 2026 season that has shown flashes of elite ball-striking off the tee.

Latest odds for Potgieter at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This will be Potgieter's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Aldrich Potgieter's recent performances

  • Potgieter averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Potgieter averaged -2.669 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Aldrich Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.476-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.339-1.066
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.471-0.909
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.166-0.492
Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.500-2.669

Aldrich Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

  • Potgieter ranks first on TOUR in Driving Distance in 2026, averaging 330.7 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 ranks 18th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.339 ranks 140th, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.49% ranks 137th on TOUR.
  • Around the green, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.471 ranks 157th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.81% ranks 159th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.166 ranks 113th, and he averages 29.36 Putts Per Round, which ranks 128th on TOUR.
  • Potgieter has broken par 21.82% of the time in 2026, ranking 100th on TOUR, and he has accumulated 591 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 67th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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