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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Players in This Article

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Adam Svensson heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to build on his best finish at this tournament, a tie for 22nd back in 2022.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-71+2
2022T2268-68-68-73-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 7-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5967-69-70-68-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3972-66-66-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7069-68-74-70+13
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.6
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has averaged -0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.418-0.542
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1870.241
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.030-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.444-0.333
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.645-0.645

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson ranks 149th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.418, and his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 147th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Svensson holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.187, ranking 63rd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.12% ranks 81st.
  • Around the green, Svensson sits 72nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.030.
  • On the greens, Svensson's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.444 ranks 153rd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 107th.
  • Svensson has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 178th on TOUR, and he ranks 107th in Par Breakers at 21.68%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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