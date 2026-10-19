Adam Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 07, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Adam Svensson heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to build on his best finish at this tournament, a tie for 22nd back in 2022.
Svensson's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2022
|T22
|68-68-68-73
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 7-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|67-69-70-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|70
|69-68-74-70
|+1
|3
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.6
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 13-under.
- He has averaged -0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.418
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.187
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.030
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.444
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.645
|-0.645
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks 149th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.418, and his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranks 147th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Svensson holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.187, ranking 63rd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.12% ranks 81st.
- Around the green, Svensson sits 72nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.030.
- On the greens, Svensson's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.444 ranks 153rd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 107th.
- Svensson has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 178th on TOUR, and he ranks 107th in Par Breakers at 21.68%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.