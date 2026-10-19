Adam Long betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Adam Long finished tied for 44th at 8-under the last time he competed at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result in 2026.
Long's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T44
|68-68-72-68
|-8
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Long's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Long's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-74
|E
|--
Long's recent performances
- Long has averaged -0.222 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Long has averaged -0.976 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.194
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.065
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.332
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.392
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.983
|-0.976
Long's advanced stats and rankings
- Long posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.194 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 286.1 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.065 in 2026 was accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.87%.
- Around the green, Long posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -1.332 in 2026.
- On the greens, Long recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -1.392 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71.
- Long broke par 16.67% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.