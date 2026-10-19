Aaron Wise betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.132 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 67.34%.

Around the green, Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.062 this season, and he has broken par 23.23% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.84%.

On the greens, Wise has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.392 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.