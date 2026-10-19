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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

A detailed view of the shoes worn by Aaron Wise of the United States while he plays the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

A detailed view of the shoes worn by Aaron Wise of the United States while he plays the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Aaron Wise finished tied for 26th the last time he competed at Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. He returns to the venue for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026.

Latest odds for Wise at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Wise's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021T2668-73-69-68-6

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-66-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-71-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipDQ72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.50
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.50
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014.00
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third at 15-under.
  • Wise has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged -1.721 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.257-0.179
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1320.028
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.062-0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.392-1.484
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.454-1.721

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.132 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 67.34%.
  • Around the green, Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.062 this season, and he has broken par 23.23% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.84%.
  • On the greens, Wise has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.392 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.
  • Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 151st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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