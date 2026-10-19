Aaron Wise betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
A detailed view of the shoes worn by Aaron Wise of the United States while he plays the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Aaron Wise finished tied for 26th the last time he competed at Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. He returns to the venue for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026.
Wise's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T26
|68-73-69-68
|-6
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|DQ
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.50
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.50
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14.00
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Wise has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.484 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -1.721 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.257
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.132
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.062
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.392
|-1.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.454
|-1.721
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.132 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 67.34%.
- Around the green, Wise has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.062 this season, and he has broken par 23.23% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.84%.
- On the greens, Wise has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.392 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30.
- Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.