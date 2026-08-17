Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: BMW Championship

Reitan has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Reitan has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.