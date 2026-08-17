Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: BMW Championship
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Kristoffer Reitan drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 for the 2026 BMW Championship. He looks to make his mark at this $20 million tournament in St. Louis.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T58
|72-71-73-69
|+5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T18
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|53.800
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T22
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|46.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-70-71
|-1
|4.600
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|75-70-70-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-72-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|1
|66-70-64-69
|-15
|700.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85.000
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.438
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.124
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.125
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.006
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.182
|-0.403
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.438 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a -0.124 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivers a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Reitan currently ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,464 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the BMW Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.