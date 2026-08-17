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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Kristoffer Reitan drains 18-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Bellerive Country Club Aug. 20-23 for the 2026 BMW Championship. He looks to make his mark at this $20 million tournament in St. Louis.

Latest odds for Reitan at the BMW Championship.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5872-71-73-69+5--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT1869-71-68-69-353.800
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2264-68-68-67-1346.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.000

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4380.099
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.124-0.443
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.125-0.392
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0060.333
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.182-0.403

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.438 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a -0.124 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan delivers a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
  • Reitan currently ranks 18th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,464 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the BMW Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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