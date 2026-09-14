Kensei Hirata betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Kensei Hirata drains 12-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at Wyndham
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Kensei Hirata will compete at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -1.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.013
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.653
|-1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.011
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.205
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.860
|-1.762
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.653 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 18.08% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 94 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 168th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.