Zach Bauchou betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Bauchou will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-69-68-67
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.222
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 1.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.073
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.260
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.077
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.208
|1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.473
|1.045
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
- Bauchou's overall performance shows a 0.473 Strokes Gained: Total average (46th) this season. He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th.
- His course management has been strong, ranking 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and 17th in Par Breakers at 23.49%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.