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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Zachary Bauchou hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Bauchou will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Bauchou at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-69-68-67-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6769-70-72-69-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-66-69-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-64-66-67-2091.667
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-71-65-820.222

Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Bauchou has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 1.045 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0730.028
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2600.007
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.077-0.053
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2081.063
Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4731.045

Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.
  • Bauchou's overall performance shows a 0.473 Strokes Gained: Total average (46th) this season. He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th.
  • His course management has been strong, ranking 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.73% and 17th in Par Breakers at 23.49%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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