Zach Bauchou betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Bauchou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.073 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bauchou has delivered a 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64.

Bauchou's overall performance shows a 0.473 Strokes Gained: Total average (46th) this season. He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th.