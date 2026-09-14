Zac Blair betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Blair has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Blair has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.