Zac Blair betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Zac Blair drains 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Zac Blair will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has an average of -0.518 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 1.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.548
|-0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.673
|0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.135
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.255
|0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.515
|1.416
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.548 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 284.8 yards shows his focus on accuracy over power.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Blair sported a 0.673 mark. He maintained a 68.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 28.79 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.96% of the time.
- Blair has earned 265 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 122nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 13.49%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.