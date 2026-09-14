William Mouw betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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William Mouw drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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William Mouw will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|71-66-75-68
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|68-63-68-69
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Mouw has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.095
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.421
|1.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.248
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.341
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.073
|0.340
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a 0.421 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
- Mouw currently sits 116th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 287 points and ranks 100th with a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.