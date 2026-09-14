William Mouw betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Mouw has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.

Mouw has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.