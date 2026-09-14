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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

William Mouw drains 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic

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William Mouw will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Mouw at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6871-66-75-68E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1068-63-68-69-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.750

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
  • Mouw has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged 0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.095-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4211.205
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.248-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.341-0.603
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.0730.340

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.095 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a 0.421 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.58% of the time.
  • Mouw currently sits 116th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 287 points and ranks 100th with a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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