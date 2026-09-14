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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson taps in from 2 feet for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Webb Simpson taps in from 2 feet for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Webb Simpson will make his debut at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new $5 million event will test players on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in North Carolina.

Latest odds for Simpson at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Simpson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3870-67-65-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4875-70-70-69E13.313
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D73+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1868-74-70-68-442.063
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500

Simpson's recent performances

  • Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
  • He has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Simpson has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.426-0.230
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.034-0.116
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.271-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2690.148
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.461-0.569

Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Simpson has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards has been a key component of his game.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson has posted a -0.034 mark. He has hit 61.32% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.19 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.40% of the time with 18.11% bogey avoidance.
  • Simpson ranks 176th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 74 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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