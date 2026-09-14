Webb Simpson betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Webb Simpson taps in from 2 feet for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Webb Simpson will make his debut at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new $5 million event will test players on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in North Carolina.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|75-70-70-69
|E
|13.313
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|68-74-70-68
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|70-69-70-68
|-3
|5.500
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.426
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.034
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.271
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.269
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.461
|-0.569
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has averaged -0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards has been a key component of his game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson has posted a -0.034 mark. He has hit 61.32% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.19 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.40% of the time with 18.11% bogey avoidance.
- Simpson ranks 176th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 74 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.