Vince Whaley betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Vince Whaley hits tee shot to 10 feet, sets up birdie on No. 15 at Rocket Classic
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Vince Whaley will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Whaley's recent performances
-Whaley has an average of -1.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments. -He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments. -Whaley has averaged -1.252 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.712
|-1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.722
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.005
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.639
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.790
|-1.252
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
-Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.712 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 111th on TOUR. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.722 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 60.71% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.51% of the time. -Whaley has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.