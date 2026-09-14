Vince Whaley betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

-Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.712 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranked 111th on TOUR. -In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.722 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 60.71% Greens in Regulation rate. -On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.51% of the time. -Whaley has earned 85 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st on TOUR.