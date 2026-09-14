Tyler Watts betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Tyler Watts holes out 33-foot rough shot for eagle on No. 15 at Procore
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Tyler Watts will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Tyler Watts's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T58
|71-69-71-77
|+4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|70-70-74-71
|-3
|--
Tyler Watts's recent performances
- Watts's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 3-under.
- Watts has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Watts has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tyler Watts's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.023
Tyler Watts's advanced stats and rankings
- Watts posted averages of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and 0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Watts recorded a -0.597 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, while delivering a 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
- Watts has averaged 0.023 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watts as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.