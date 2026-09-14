Tyler Duncan betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Tyler Duncan makes birdie on No. 4 at Simmons Bank Open
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Tyler Duncan will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.328
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.441
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.005
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.754
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.020
|0.275
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.328 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards reflects his playing style.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Duncan sports a 0.441 mark. He has hit 71.94% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.754 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.35 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 23.06% of the time.
- Duncan currently ranks 174th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 78 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.