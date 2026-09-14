Troy Merritt betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Troy Merritt will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has an average of -0.744 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.018 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged 0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.617
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.560
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.048
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.792
|1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.336
|0.050
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has accumulated 67 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 180th on TOUR in 2026.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.617 is paired with a 294.3-yard Driving Distance mark this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Merritt posted a -0.560 mark in 2026, while hitting 62.39% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Merritt delivered a 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season with a 27.46 Putts Per Round average.
- Merritt's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.74% while his Par Breakers rate is 21.79% in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.