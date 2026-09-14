Trace Crowe betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has a -0.045 mark. He has hit 71.11% of greens in regulation.

Around the greens, Crowe has struggled with a -0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.

On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.63 putts per round and has broken par 22.22% of the time.