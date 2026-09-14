Trace Crowe betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Trace Crowe sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Trace Crowe heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20, 2026. The new $5 million event takes place on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of -0.681 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged -0.235 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.219
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.045
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.417
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.230
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.473
|-0.235
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has a -0.045 mark. He has hit 71.11% of greens in regulation.
- Around the greens, Crowe has struggled with a -0.417 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.63 putts per round and has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Crowe currently sits 153rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 128 points, while posting a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Total average and avoiding bogeys 15.74% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.