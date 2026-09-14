Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.