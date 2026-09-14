Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Taylor Pendrith will make his debut at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-69-74-64
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.284
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.098
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|-0.015
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.340
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.169
|0.193
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.