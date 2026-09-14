PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
16H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Taylor Pendrith will make his debut at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-69-74-64-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO Championship270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.500

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2840.308
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0980.199
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green85-0.015-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.340-0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.1690.193

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.098 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Pendrith has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
9H AGO
Odds Outlook: Thompson among contenders at Biltmore Championship
Golfbet News
Image for article.
10H AGO
Power Rankings: See who tops field at Biltmore Championship, FedExCup Fall opener
Power Rankings
Image for article.
13H AGO
The First Look: FedExCup Fall kicks off at Biltmore Championship
The First Look
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW