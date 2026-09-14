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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open

Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open

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Taylor Moore tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Moore at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.3990.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.458-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.101-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.152-0.434
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.193-0.592

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
  • Moore's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.193 ranked 73rd on TOUR, and he accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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