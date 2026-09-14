Taylor Moore betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Taylor Moore's 168-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at 3M Open
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Taylor Moore tees off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.399
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.458
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.101
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.152
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.193
|-0.592
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Moore's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.193 ranked 73rd on TOUR, and he accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.