Taylor Moore betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.458 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 63.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.