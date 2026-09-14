Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Takumi Kanaya reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Takumi Kanaya will make his debut at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, teeing off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20. The new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.044
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.669
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.274
|0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.338
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.102
|0.064
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.669 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.11%.
- Kanaya has earned 169 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 144th, and he has broken par 18.34% of the time, which ranks 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.