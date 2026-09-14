Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.669 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 32nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.11%.