S.Y. Noh betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Noh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards provides decent length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sported a 0.396 mark. He has hit 75.00% of Greens in Regulation.

Around the greens, Noh has delivered a positive 0.410 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing strength in his short game.

On the greens, Noh delivered a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.75 putts per round, and he broke par 23.61% of the time.