S.Y. Noh betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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S.Y. Noh hits tee shot to 14 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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S.Y. Noh will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.322
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.396
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.410
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.527
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.045
|-0.151
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards provides decent length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sported a 0.396 mark. He has hit 75.00% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Noh has delivered a positive 0.410 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing strength in his short game.
- On the greens, Noh delivered a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.75 putts per round, and he broke par 23.61% of the time.
- Noh has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.