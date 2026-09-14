Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Stephan Jaeger hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic
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Stephan Jaeger will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|65-68-69-69
|-9
|31.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|63-69-65-72
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|64-72-68-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-64-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|56.250
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.246
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.058
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.252
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.244
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.193
|0.441
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.058 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
- Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.252 ranked 25th on TOUR, and he posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.32% that ranked 39th.
- He has earned 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.193 (73rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.