Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.058 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.252 ranked 25th on TOUR, and he posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.32% that ranked 39th.