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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

Stephan Jaeger hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 5 at Rocket Classic

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Stephan Jaeger will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.

Latest odds for Jaeger at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Jaeger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2665-68-69-69-931.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-74-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1563-69-65-72-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1564-72-68-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-77+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-64-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250

Jaeger's recent performances

  • Jaeger has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Jaeger has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jaeger has averaged 0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.246-0.404
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0580.399
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.252-0.091
Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.2440.537
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.1930.441

Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.246 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.058 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.35% of the time.
  • Jaeger's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.252 ranked 25th on TOUR, and he posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.32% that ranked 39th.
  • He has earned 494 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 83rd on TOUR with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.193 (73rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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