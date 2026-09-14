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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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14H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power taps in from 16 inches for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Seamus Power taps in from 16 inches for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville will take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20, 2026. Power heads into this new tournament looking to build on his recent form and capitalize on the opportunity presented by this first-time event.

Latest odds for Power at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Power's recent performances

  • Power has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Power has averaged 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Power's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.268-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.2240.019
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.1920.177
Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4110.657
Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1100.483

Power's advanced stats and rankings

  • Power has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268 that ranks 125th on TOUR. His average driving distance of 300.8 yards also ranks 119th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power has averaged -0.224 this season, ranking 120th on TOUR. He has hit 66.86% of greens in regulation, which places him 70th.
  • Power's short game has been solid, with his 0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark ranking 35th on TOUR. His bogey avoidance rate of 14.04% ranks 30th.
  • On the greens, Power has been excellent with a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He averages 28.39 putts per round, which ranks 23rd, and breaks par 22.32% of the time, ranking 49th.
  • Power has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, placing him 114th in the standings.

All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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