Seamus Power betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Seamus Power taps in from 16 inches for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville will take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20, 2026. Power heads into this new tournament looking to build on his recent form and capitalize on the opportunity presented by this first-time event.
Power's recent performances
- Power has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.177 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.268
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.224
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.192
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.411
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.110
|0.483
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268 that ranks 125th on TOUR. His average driving distance of 300.8 yards also ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power has averaged -0.224 this season, ranking 120th on TOUR. He has hit 66.86% of greens in regulation, which places him 70th.
- Power's short game has been solid, with his 0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark ranking 35th on TOUR. His bogey avoidance rate of 14.04% ranks 30th.
- On the greens, Power has been excellent with a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He averages 28.39 putts per round, which ranks 23rd, and breaks par 22.32% of the time, ranking 49th.
- Power has accumulated 310 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, placing him 114th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.