Seamus Power betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Power has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268 that ranks 125th on TOUR. His average driving distance of 300.8 yards also ranks 119th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power has averaged -0.224 this season, ranking 120th on TOUR. He has hit 66.86% of greens in regulation, which places him 70th.

Power's short game has been solid, with his 0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark ranking 35th on TOUR. His bogey avoidance rate of 14.04% ranks 30th.

On the greens, Power has been excellent with a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He averages 28.39 putts per round, which ranks 23rd, and breaks par 22.32% of the time, ranking 49th.