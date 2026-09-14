Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Ryo Hisatsune holes 17-foot approach for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship
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Ryo Hisatsune will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.295
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.290
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.036
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.163
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.387
|-0.203
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.290 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Hisatsune currently sits 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 896 points. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.16% ranks 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.