Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.290 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.