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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune holes 17-foot approach for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

Ryo Hisatsune holes 17-foot approach for birdie on No. 11 at BMW Championship

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Ryo Hisatsune will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has averaged -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.2950.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2900.169
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.036-0.055
Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.163-0.319
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.387-0.203

Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.290 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Hisatsune currently sits 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 896 points. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.16% ranks 74th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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