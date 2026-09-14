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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at 3M Open

Ryan Brehm sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at 3M Open

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Ryan Brehm will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20, 2026. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.

Latest odds for Brehm at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Brehm's recent performances

  • Brehm has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Brehm has an average of -0.885 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brehm has averaged -2.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.296-0.523
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.127-0.086
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.721-0.885
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.697-0.526
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.841-2.021

Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brehm has earned 19 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 200th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season is paired with a Driving Distance of 304.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm posted a -0.127 mark. He has hit 68.83% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.39 Putts Per Round and has broken Par 19.14% of the time.
  • Brehm's Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 16.67% for the 2026 season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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