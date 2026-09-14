Ryan Brehm betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Ryan Brehm sinks 16-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at 3M Open
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Ryan Brehm will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to take place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20, 2026. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a par-71 course measuring 7,249 yards.
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -0.885 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has averaged -2.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.296
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.127
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.721
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.697
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.841
|-2.021
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has earned 19 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 200th.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season is paired with a Driving Distance of 304.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm posted a -0.127 mark. He has hit 68.83% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.39 Putts Per Round and has broken Par 19.14% of the time.
- Brehm's Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 16.67% for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.