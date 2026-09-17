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R1
In Progress

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

T1

Nick Taylor
CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

-5

T1

CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

T1

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

-5

T1

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

T1

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

-5

T1

USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

T4

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-4
Thru
14*

-4

T4

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-4
Thru
14*

T4

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

-4

T4

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

T4

Andrew Novak
USA
A. Novak
Tot
-4
Thru
12

-4

T4

USA
A. Novak
Tot
-4
Thru
12

T7

John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14

-3

T7

ENG
J. Parry
Tot
-3
Thru
14

T7

Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

-3

T7

USA
N. Dunlap
Tot
-3
Thru
14*

T7

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-3
Thru
15*

-3

T7

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-3
Thru
15*

T7

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-3
Thru
13

-3

T7

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-3
Thru
13

T7

Ryo Hisatsune
JPN
R. Hisatsune
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

-3

T7

JPN
R. Hisatsune
Tot
-3
Thru
13*

T7

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-3
Thru
12

-3

T7

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-3
Thru
12

T7

Adrien Dumont de Chassart
BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-3
Thru
8

-3

T7

BEL
A. Dumont de Chassart
Tot
-3
Thru
8

T14

Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Tot
-2
Thru
16*

-2

T14

USA
T. Merritt
Tot
-2
Thru
16*

T14

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-2
Thru
13

-2

T14

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-2
Thru
13
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3H AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Robert Streb sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Robert Streb will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Streb at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Streb's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana Championship8270-71-68-81+21.120
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-73-66-76-43.298

Streb's recent performances

  • Streb had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 4-under.
  • Streb has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Streb has averaged -1.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.558-0.558
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.689-0.686
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0160.015
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.366-0.367
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.597-1.597

Streb's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streb posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.558 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb sported a -0.689 mark. He posted a 60.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Streb delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he broke par 20.14% of the time.
  • Streb has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 210th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
In Progress

Biltmore Championship Asheville

T1

Nick Taylor
CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

-5

T1

CAN
N. Taylor
Tot
-5
Thru
12*

T1

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

-5

T1

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-5
Thru
11*

T1

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

-5

T1

USA
M. Greyserman
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-5
Thru
10

T4

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-4
Thru
14*

-4

T4

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-4
Thru
14*

T4

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*

-4

T4

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-4
Thru
13*
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