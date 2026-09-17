Robert Streb betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Robert Streb sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Robert Streb will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse at the par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|82
|70-71-68-81
|+2
|1.120
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-73-66-76
|-4
|3.298
Streb's recent performances
- Streb had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 4-under.
- Streb has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has averaged -1.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.558
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.689
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.016
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.366
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.597
|-1.597
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.558 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb sported a -0.689 mark. He posted a 60.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streb delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he broke par 20.14% of the time.
- Streb has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 210th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.