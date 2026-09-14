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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo holes 19-foot approach for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Ricky Castillo holes 19-foot approach for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Ricky Castillo will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Castillo at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Castillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6372-74-68-73+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4967-68-70-69-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-68-68-68-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-68-65-71-910.071
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4470-66-70-71-310.333
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4565-71-72-67-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-74-71-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6068-74-69-75+28.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-71-72-71-19.500

Castillo's recent performances

  • Castillo has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Castillo has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0730.111
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.229-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1080.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.0900.266
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.0430.190

Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.229 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
  • Castillo has earned 590 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.79% ranked 62nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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