Ricky Castillo betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Ricky Castillo holes 19-foot approach for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Ricky Castillo will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T63
|72-74-68-73
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|67-68-70-69
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-68-68-68
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|10.333
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|65-71-72-67
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-74-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-74-69-75
|+2
|8.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-71-72-71
|-1
|9.500
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.073
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.229
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.108
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.090
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.043
|0.190
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.229 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 590 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.79% ranked 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.