Ricky Castillo betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.229 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 65.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.