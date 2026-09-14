Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Rasmus Højgaard gets up-and-down from 178 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
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Højgaard will make his debut at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove when the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville tees off Sept. 17-20. This new tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 layout in Asheville, North Carolina.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.269
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.036
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.075
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.429
|0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.588
|0.961
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a -0.036 mark that ranks 96th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 68.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. He has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.