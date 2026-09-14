Rafael Campos betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 151 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
The Biltmore Championship Asheville is a new tournament with no prior history, taking place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. Rafael Campos will be among the field competing for the $5.0 million purse at this inaugural event.
Campos's recent performances
- Campos has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.355
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.024
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.528
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.415
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.274
|0.193
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.355 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campos has sported a 0.024 mark. He has hit 67.63% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.74 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.57% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st, and has avoided bogeys 17.15% of the time in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.