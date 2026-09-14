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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 151 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

Rafael Campos gets up-and-down from 151 yards for birdie on No. 1 at Wyndham

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The Biltmore Championship Asheville is a new tournament with no prior history, taking place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. Rafael Campos will be among the field competing for the $5.0 million purse at this inaugural event.

Latest odds for Campos at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Campos's recent performances

  • Campos has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged 0.074 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.3550.015
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0240.051
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5280.074
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.4150.053
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.2740.193

Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.355 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campos has sported a 0.024 mark. He has hit 67.63% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.74 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.57% of the time.
  • Campos has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st, and has avoided bogeys 17.15% of the time in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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