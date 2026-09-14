Rafael Campos betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.355 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards shows his power off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campos has sported a 0.024 mark. He has hit 67.63% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.74 putts per round, and he has broken par 19.57% of the time.