Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Pontus Nyholm will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-72-69
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-71-66
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-70-66-71
|-7
|13.956
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.044
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.425
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.045
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.004
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.511
|-0.495
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.425 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 205 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.