Pierceson Coody betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Pierceson Coody sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
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Pierceson Coody heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|14.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-71-71-71
|+5
|43.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|36.500
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 4-under.
- Coody has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged -0.836 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.310
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.084
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.267
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.126
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.085
|-0.836
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.084 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
- Coody has earned 739 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.