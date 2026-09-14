PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
16H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Pierceson Coody sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Pierceson Coody heads to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove for the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set for Sept. 17-20. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Coody at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1971-66-70-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D76+6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-72+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-79+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-70-72-69-230.833
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-68-67-70-1014.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-71-71+543.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-76+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-67-68-69-536.500

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 4-under.
  • Coody has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged -0.836 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.310-0.226
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.084-0.681
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.2670.153
Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.126-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.085-0.836

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a -0.084 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
  • Coody has earned 739 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
15H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
16H AGO
Richard Hoey betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
16H AGO
Zecheng Dou betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW