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R1
Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Henrik Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Hank Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
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11H AGO

Phillip Yribarren betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Phillip Yribarren will make his debut at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The tournament features a $5.0 million purse and will be contested on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Yribarren at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yribarren as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
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