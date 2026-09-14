Nico Echavarria betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Nico Echavarria sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at BMW Championship
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Nico Echavarria will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. The new event features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 layout.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|50
|69-74-73-69
|+5
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T12
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|68-69-62-68
|-13
|62.500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T67
|71-67-69-77
|+4
|6.875
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|64-69-68-68
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|71-73-75-71
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-75-71
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|88.750
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.255
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.009
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.179
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.170
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.273
|0.104
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.255 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.009 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
- Echavarria has earned 942 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.