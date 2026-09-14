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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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15H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at BMW Championship

Nico Echavarria sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 6 at BMW Championship

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Nico Echavarria will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina from Sept. 17-20. The new event features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 layout.

Latest odds for Echavarria at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Echavarria's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW Championship5069-74-73-69+5--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1268-66-71-70-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1268-69-62-68-1362.500
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6771-67-69-77+46.875
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-70-69-69-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3064-69-68-68-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5671-73-75-71+1010.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4073-75-75-71+619.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-71-65-68-1088.750

Echavarria's recent performances

  • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Echavarria has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Echavarria has averaged 0.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.255-0.329
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.009-0.172
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.1790.123
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.1700.482
Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.2730.104

Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

  • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.255 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.009 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 63.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 129th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
  • Echavarria has earned 942 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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