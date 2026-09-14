Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Ventura has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.

Ventura has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.