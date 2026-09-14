Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Kristoffer Ventura sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville takes place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on the par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|68-66-65-68
|-13
|100.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|72-66-66-72
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|72-67-68-67
|-14
|29.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|68-68-64-66
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 1.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.607
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.215
|0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.202
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.049
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.239
|1.325
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.607 (sixth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.215 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 14th with a 13.36% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.