PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
10H AGO

Kristoffer Ventura betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Kristoffer Ventura sinks 5-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

The inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville takes place at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on the par-71, 7,249-yard course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Ventura at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-67-69-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT568-66-65-68-13100.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT5172-66-66-72-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1572-67-68-67-1429.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT568-68-64-66-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.864 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged 1.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6070.864
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.2150.676
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.202-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.049-0.127
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2391.325

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.607 (sixth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.215 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 14th with a 13.36% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
10H AGO
Andrew Putnam betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
10H AGO
Keita Nakajima betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
10H AGO
Kevin Yu betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW