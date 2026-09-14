PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
16H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Peter Malnati sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Peter Malnati will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, taking place Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.

Latest odds for Malnati at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship8066-71-75-68E2.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6861-71-74-74E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-66-69-71-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-79+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-65-67-68-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5368-68-71-73-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Malnati has an average of -0.751 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -1.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.787-0.751
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.681-0.668
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.165-0.106
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4060.437
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.896-1.088

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.787 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.681 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.
  • Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
16H AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
16H AGO
Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Image for article.
16H AGO
Karl Vilips betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
Betting Profile
Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW