Peter Malnati betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
1 Min Read
Peter Malnati sinks 4-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Peter Malnati will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, taking place Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina. The tournament features a $5 million purse and will be played on a 7,249-yard, par-71 course.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|80
|66-71-75-68
|E
|2.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|61-71-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top-twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.751 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -1.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.787
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.681
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.165
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.406
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.896
|-1.088
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.787 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.681 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 63.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.
- Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.